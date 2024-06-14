Ricky Byrdsong's widow Sherialyn says 25th annual Race Against Hate matters now more than ever

CHICAGO (WLS) -- In the face of anguish and pain, Ricky Byrdsong's widow chose hope and healing.

This Father's Day weekend its the annual Race Against Hate, now commemorating 25 years since Northwestern basketball coach Ricky Byrdsong was gunned down by a white supremacist outside of his Skokie home.

His widow, Sherialyn Byrdsong, says 25 years later the race matters more than ever.

We are at such a critical point in our nation and in our world that if we don't learn how to live together as brothers we are going to perish as fools. Sherialyn Byrdsong, Ricky Byrdsong's widow

"He was funny. He had a big heart," Sherialyn said. "He just always wanted to see everyone achieve their potential, be there best selves."

Twenty five years after her husband's brutal hate-filled murder, Sherialyn Byrdsong is filled with purpose.

"We are at such a critical point in our nation and in our world that if we don't learn how to live together as brothers we are going to perish as fools," she said.

Former northwestern basketball coach Ricky Byrdsong was gunned down by a white supremacist while he was walking with his kids near his Skokie home in 1999. The attack traumatized his wife, her family and the community.

"A man was shot down just because of the color of his skin but we can do something to try to turn that tide," Sherialyn said.

The gunman went on to commit four other race and ethnic-based attacks before taking his own life.

Now, thousands are expected to race in Byrdsong's honor commemorating the 25th anniversary of his death, racing against the racism and hate that insinuates into American life.

"The race really shows that it's not only possible but it's important for people of diverse interests to come together," Sherialyn said.

Runners at the packet pickup in downtown Evanston said they're ready to test themselves physically and mentally.

"I lived here when Ricky was shot, so I've supported it since the beginning," runner Jeff Fishpaugh said.

"What we share in common is love so it's a race against hate," runner Karli Butler said.

The love for Byrdsong and the community shines through.

"You can't overcome hate with more hate," Sherialyn said. "The only remedy and solution to hate is to show love."

The run is happening on Father's Day, Sunday June 16, at the Floyd Long Field in Evanston, Illinois at 2436 Sheridan Road.

The race starts at 7:30 a.m. there will be a 10K and 5K race, along with a non-timed 5K walk and youth mile/half mile fun run.

