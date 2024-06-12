Riot Fest leaving Douglass Park, will announce new location dubbed 'RiotLand' Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Riot Fest organizers released a message Tuesday night, on the eve of their 2024 lineup release, announcing the music festival is leaving Douglass Park.

The North Lawndale community in recent years has become vocally opposed to Riot Fest.

"I'm sick of our richest whitest communities getting all of the resources, and they don't have to have festivals to get their resources but our Black and brown working class communities have to fight and take crumbs," said Warren Williams in 2023, shortly before the festival was approved for the year.

The three-day music festival regularly draws around 50,000 over the duration.

In a video message posted on their social media channels, organizer Riot Mike wrote in part, "Riot Fest will be leaving Douglass Park. And - allow me to be as clear as the azure sky of the deepest summer - our exodus is solely because of the Chicago Park District."

Organizers praised 24th Ward Alderwoman Monique Scott, and in their statement wrote, "She is righteous. Caring. Passionate. She is one of us."

"We are not abandoning the community here...we're taking them on this journey as well," the statement continued.

The statement concludes by announcing the festival's new home will be in "RiotLand," but gave no other details other than that RiotLand's location will be announced Wednesday at 10 a.m., an hour before the 2024 festival's lineup announcement.