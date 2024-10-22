Chopper 7 over rollover crash on Edens Expy. near Wilmette

COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A rollover crash caused big delays on the Edens Expressway in the north suburbs.

Chopper 7 was over the scene just before 7 a.m. on the outbound lanes of I-94 passed Skokie Boulevard.

Video shows a red vehicle on its roof and a white car stuck in a ditch.

First responders were on the scene. No lanes were blocked, however traffic still slowed down near the scene.

The extent of the passengers' injuries has not been made available.

At about 7:05 a.m. crews began to clean up the scene. It is unknown how long that will take.

