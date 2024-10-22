24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Chopper 7 over rollover crash on Edens Expy. near Wilmette

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team and Diane Pathieu WLS logo
Tuesday, October 22, 2024 12:09PM
Chopper 7 over rollover crash on OB Edens Expy.Chopper 7 was over a rollover crash on the outbound lanes of the Edens Expy. on Tuesday.

COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A rollover crash caused big delays on the Edens Expressway in the north suburbs.

Chopper 7 was over the scene just before 7 a.m. on the outbound lanes of I-94 passed Skokie Boulevard.

Video shows a red vehicle on its roof and a white car stuck in a ditch.

First responders were on the scene. No lanes were blocked, however traffic still slowed down near the scene.

The extent of the passengers' injuries has not been made available.

At about 7:05 a.m. crews began to clean up the scene. It is unknown how long that will take.

