Search continues for 78-year-old woman with dementia missing from Country Club Hills

Volunteers will search Wolf Park Forest Preserve in Country Club Hills for 78-year-old Yolanda Howelll on Saturday. She's been missing since Oct. 8.

COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, Ill. (WLS) -- The search effort for a missing south suburban woman continues Saturday.

Yolanda Howell, 78, disappeared more than a week ago.

Detectives say Howell, who has dementia, was last seen on surveillance video Tuesday, Oct 8 near 187th and Cedar in Country Club Hills.

Business owners along the Flossmoor and Pulaski Shopping Plaza and surrounding areas re being asked to check surveillance cameras between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m on Oct. 8 to see if Howell is seen further.

A large search party is expected to gather at Wolf Park Forest Preserve at 8 a.m..

The Country Club Hills Police Department has also created a volunteer page for anyone interested in signing up to help search for Howell due to overwhelming support from those wanting to assist in trying to find her.

Yolanda Howell was last seen at 1 p.m. last Wednesday at 187th Street and Cedar Avenue in Country Club Hills.

"It's hard to continue to have hope considering that it's been so cold. I know she doesn't have on a coat or anything," daughter Claudette Edwards said.

Edwards said that this is not the first time relatives have wondered about Howell's whereabouts. They say she lives with her husband who is also showing signs of dementia.

"My stepfather would go to sleep and she would then leave the house and the police would bring her back," the worried daughter said Wednesday.

Illinois State Police issued an Endangered Missing Person Advisory for Howell one week ago.

Authorities say she's 5-feet, 7-inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and blue gym shoes. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call Country Club Hills police at 708-798-3191, or call 911.