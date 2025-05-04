St. Jude Memorial March 2025 honors fallen CPD officers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The annual St. Jude Memorial March stepped off on Sunday to honor the Chicago police officers that have died in the line of duty.

2025 marks the 93rd event where Gold Star families pay tribute to their family members.

The march took off from Michigan Avenue between Superior Street and Wacker Drive.

Sunday's march concludes with an interfaith service at Holy Name Cathedral.

Since last year's march, Chicago police officer Enrique Martinez died in the line of duty.

In August, former CPD officer James Crowley died from his injuries from a 1987 on-duty crash.

Last year, the march also honored CPD Officer Luis Huesca and CPD Officer Aréanah Preston.