Lawyers give new details on Chicago Blackhawks lawsuit alleging 2010 sex assault

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Lawyers gave new details Monday morning on another sexual assault lawsuit against the Chicago Blackhawks.

The lawsuit claims former video coach Brad Aldrich assaulted an unnamed former player during the team's 2010 Stanley Cup championship season, and the team covered up his complaint.

The player's attorneys spoke about the suit Monday.

"A culture of 'win at all costs' allowed a predator coach to abuse players at a time when the coach knew he could act with impunity, in other words just get away with it because the team was on a winning roll," said lawyer Antonio M. Romanucci, founding partner of Romanucci & Blandin.

The complaint alleges that Aldrich "groomed, harassed, threatened and assaulted" the then-player, who was a member of the Blackhawks' so-called "Black Aces," or players from their minor-league team who practiced with the squad. The ex-player was not named, and was referred to only as "John Doe" in the lawsuit.

In 2021, another former player, Kyle Beach, made similar accusations against Aldrich.

Beach detailed those allegations in a lawsuit, which he settled in 2021. An independent investigation resulted in top Blackhawks executives losing their jobs and a $2 million NHL fine against the team.

The Blackhawks released details of that investigation, which found the organization waited three weeks during the 2009-2010 to look into Beach's allegations.

Beach chose to speak out about what happened to him.

"To see him paraded around, lifting up the cup at the parade, at the team pictures, at the celebrations, it made me feel like nothing," Beach said. "It made me feel like I didn't exist."

Beach said, back then, that he knew he wasn't the only one.

In a statement, the team said that over two years ago, it commissioned an extensive independent investigation into the "troubling events that occurred in 2010."

Aldrich would leave the team after the Stanley Cup celebration, eventually heading back to his hometown, where he was convicted of sexual abuse of a minor in 2013, for assaulting a 16-year-old high school player. Aldrich is now a registered sex offender in Michigan.

The team's general manager and president, Stan Bowman, resigned in 2021.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.