41-year-old Taylor Casey last seen June 19 on Paradise Island

Mom of Chicago woman missing in the Bahamas speaks: 'I'm used to celebrating her birthday with her'

Taylor Casey's mother spoke to ABC7 Wednesday ahead of a news conference Thursday on the birthday of the Chicago woman missing in the Bahamas.

Taylor Casey's mother spoke to ABC7 Wednesday ahead of a news conference Thursday on the birthday of the Chicago woman missing in the Bahamas.

Taylor Casey's mother spoke to ABC7 Wednesday ahead of a news conference Thursday on the birthday of the Chicago woman missing in the Bahamas.

Taylor Casey's mother spoke to ABC7 Wednesday ahead of a news conference Thursday on the birthday of the Chicago woman missing in the Bahamas.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The mother of a Chicago woman who went missing in the Bahamas spoke to ABC7 Wednesday, one day before a public news conference.

Taylor Casey has been missing since June 19.

Casey's family and friends are frustrated police aren't releasing many details about the investigation.

"Tomorrow's my child's birthday, and she'll be 42 tomorrow," Casey's mother Colette Seymore said. "I'm used to celebrating her birthday with her, and tomorrow I won't be able to."

Casey's friends and family want the American government to dedicate resources to help find her.

READ MORE | Bahamas police suspend high-ranking officer involved in search for missing Chicago woman