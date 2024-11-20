Trustees skip Thornton Township meeting in call for more transparency

THORNTON TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WLS) -- A Thornton Township board meeting was canceled on Tuesday because two trustees did not show up.

On Monday, Christopher Gonzalez and Carmen Carlisle shared a news release saying they would not attend.

The trustees said the agenda for Tuesday night was "not properly vetted" and included items that were likely to provoke unnecessary conflict.

"Sorry, again, we cannot have this meeting," Supervisor Tiffany Henyard said. "Unfortunately, that means that things in the township cannot and will not get paid."

Gonzalez and Carlisle acknowledged that quorum would not be met since they decided not to attend the meeting.

The trustees said they want to resolve the following "key issues:"

-Review bills openly in order for residents to understand where bills are being allocated.

-Finalize the selection of a new a new bank account to ensure financial stability.

Also on the agenda was an item to appoint a new board member.

"This decision should rest in the hands of our residents, not a few board members behind closed doors," the two trustees said in a press release.

A meeting last month was also canceled because not enough board members attended.

