WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Semi crash shuts down OB lanes of Stevenson in south suburbs

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, July 28, 2024 2:50PM
Semi crash shuts down OB lanes of I-55 in Summit, Illinois
The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday near 1st Avenue, ISP said.

SUMMIT, Ill. (WLS) -- A south suburban crashed caused delays on the Stevenson Expressway on Sunday morning.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

A semi jackknifed on the outbound lanes north of 1st Avenue on I-55 around 7:30 a.m, according to Illinois State Police.

As of 9 a.m. all lanes were blocked and traffic was backed up to Central Avenue in Summit.

All traffic was being diverted off onto Harlem Avenue.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

ISP said no injuries were reported.

CHICAGO TRAFFIC | See LIVE drive times near you

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW