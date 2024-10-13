Man critically injured after 80-foot fall at Starved Rock State Park

LaSALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A man was hospitalized after falling at least 80 feet at the Starved Rock State Park on Saturday.

The 35-year-old man fell around 2:25 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Utica Fire Protection District.

He fell about 80 to 100 feet in the area of Hennepin Canyon Overlook, officials said.

Due to the area where he fell, crews had to use a high-angle rope rescue system.

Ottawa River Rescue then transported him via boat to Starved Rock Lock and Dam where he was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Peoria.

Authorities said the 35-year-old man is from the Waukegan Area.

At last check the man was in critical condition.

