What the Supreme Court domestic violence gun ruling means for survivors, advocates

The U.S. Supreme Court's decision to uphold the ban on firearms for domestic violence abusers has local survivors and their advocates breathing a sigh of relief.

The U.S. Supreme Court's decision to uphold the ban on firearms for domestic violence abusers has local survivors and their advocates breathing a sigh of relief.

The U.S. Supreme Court's decision to uphold the ban on firearms for domestic violence abusers has local survivors and their advocates breathing a sigh of relief.

The U.S. Supreme Court's decision to uphold the ban on firearms for domestic violence abusers has local survivors and their advocates breathing a sigh of relief.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's decision to uphold the ban on firearms for domestic violence abusers has local survivors and their advocates breathing a sigh of relief.

Advocates for domestic violence survivors said eight-to-one ruling is a historic move towards keeping survivors safe. Data shows the risk of homicide increases 500% when abusers have access to a gun.

"The Supreme Court justices understand what was at stake here, and truly it is lives and children losing their mothers to domestic violence," said Rebecca Darr, CEO of WINGS, an organization supporting domestic violence survivors in Chicago and the suburbs.

Darr said she was shocked but excited to see the court rule in favor of keeping guns away from domestic violence abusers.

"It is a remedy that should be done in order to stop the killings," she said.

READ MORE: Supreme Court upholds federal ban on firearms for domestic violence offenders

Darr said the first question they as at intake at WINGS is if there are guns in the home. If so, she said it's imperative her team moves quickly.

According to the National Gun Violence Archive, there have been 952 domestic violence murders involving guns so far in 2024. In 2023, there were more than 1,900.

"Access to guns is a real problem in the country. And people who have domestic violence cases, as I indicated, have already shown that they have a problem controlling their violence," said Richard Kling, clinical professor at Chicago Kent College of Law, said the ruling impacts anyone who has ever been convicted of domestic violence or has a restraining order against them.

Amanda Pyron, executive director of the Network Advocating Against Domestic Violence, said the ruling is paving the way for Karina's Bill to pass through the Illinois General Assembly this fall.

The bill would require law enforcement to remove a firearm from a home when a survivor is granted an order of protection. It was written after and named for Karina Gonzalez, who was killed with a gun by her partner in 2023 despite having a protection order against him.

"We need protections in Illinois, for survivors of domestic violence who are in that emergency stage," Pyron said.

At the WINGS safe hous,e Darr said the ruling will also protect the children involved in domestic violence situations.

"It's extremely frightening. If you could imagine being a 5-year-old and watching your father point a gun at your mother," Darr said.

The Illinois State Rifle Association said they are in support of this decision, which they said is a narrow decision that applies to those who are a danger to others. But they also stated they continue to fight for the rights of people to defend themselves.