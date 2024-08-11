First-time headliners head to North Avenue Beach for day 2 of the Chicago Air and Water Show

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A gorgeous sunrise set the tone on North Avenue Beach for day 2 of the 64th annual Chicago Air and Water Show.

All different kinds of aircraft will be ripping through the Chicago skyline on Sunday morning.

The US Navy Blue Angels and the Army Golden Knights Parachute Teams will roar across the city, leaving an unforgettable experience.

There will also be many amazing civilian performers in stunt planes, including some appearing in the show for the first time.

Stunt pilot RJ Gritter will make his debut at the show aboard his acrobatic Decathlon 150 CS.

Trojan Phlyers will be aboard their historical North American Aviation Company T-28B aircraft.

Picture perfect weather for day 1 on Saturday, with clear skies and cool temperatures.

ABC7 Chicago meteorologist Jaisol Martinez said it will be similar conditions for Sunday.

On Saturday, the lakefront was packed with folks keeping their eyes on the skies for the show.

Best advice is to show up early to find a good spot because the lakefront quickly fills up.

The public is encouraged to take public transportation, because parking can be a nightmare and traffic congestion quickly builds up.

