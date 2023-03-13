Monster pothole backs up traffic on I-55 near Route 53 in Bolingbrook

Traffic was backed up for miles on Interstate 55 thanks to a big pothole in the southbound lanes near Route 53 in Bolingbrook Monday.

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- Traffic was backed up for miles on Interstate 55 thanks to a big pothole in the southbound lanes Monday afternoon.

Rebar was exposed by the crumbling concrete as emergency crews shut down the two right lanes near Route 53 in Bolingbrook.

IDOT said crews would be repairing the pothole later Monday. Anyone who believes their vehicle was damaged by the pothole is urged to file an online claim with IDOT.

They can also call 847.705.4048, or contact IDOT's Central Bureau of Claims at 217.782.6263.