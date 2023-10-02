Powerball lottery jackpot at $1.04B for winning numbers drawing Monday

The Powerball winning numbers jackpot climbed to an estimated $1.04 billion for Monday's drawing.

The odds of winning the top Powerball prize are 1 in 292,201,338

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Powerball jackpot has climbed to more than a billion dollars for Monday night's drawing.

The jackpot is at $1.04 billion, with a cash option of $478.2 million.

The jackpot has grown so large because there have been 30 consecutive drawings without a big winner, dating back to July 19.

The winning numbers for last Saturday's drawing were: 19. 30, 37. 44. 46 and Powerball 22.

Retailers that sell winning Powerball tickets receive a bonus of 1 percent of the prize amount.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw to claim their prize.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

