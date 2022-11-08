Powerball winning numbers drawing for $1.9B jackpot delayed due to technical issues

The Powerball jackpot is at an all-time high.

CHICAGO -- The drawing for the $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot has been delayed as lottery officials work to complete "required security protocols."

In a statement released Monday night, lottery officials noted that one participating lottery is still processing its sales and play data. Powerball rules state that all requirements must be met by all 48 lotteries before the drawing takes place. When those are completed, the drawing will be performed.

Officials say they likely won't know the results of the drawing until Tuesday morning

The winning numbers and video of the drawing will be posted to the Powerball website and YouTube channel. Players are advised to hold on to their tickets.

Across the country, some waited in line for hours to buy tickets, saying "the line is getting longer and people keep going in"; "that's a lot of zeros on there" and "you can't win if you don't play."

It's not the first delay for this jumbo jackpot.

Last month, the Powerball Lottery delayed a drawing when the jackpot was $508 million.

In that case, the numbers were finally drawn about one hour after a "technical problem." Officials did not elaborate on what that problem was.

The jackpot is at an all-time high, eclipsing the previous lottery record of $1.586 billion from a Powerball jackpot in 2016. The top prize then was shared by three winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

The jackpot comes with a cash value of $929.1 million.

The jackpot grew after no one claimed the top prize for Saturday's drawing. The winning numbers were: 28 45 53 56 69 and Powerball 20

The current Powerball run began on Aug. 4. There have been 40 drawings without a jackpot winner.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Retailers that sell winning Powerball tickets receive a bonus of 1% of the prize amount.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw to claim their prize.

Powerball tickets are $2 each, and players have the option to add the Powerplay for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

