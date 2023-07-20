$1 billion Powerball jackpot ticket sold in downtown Los Angeles

The Powerball winning numbers lottery drawing jackpot is at $1 billion for Wednesday night.

LOS ANGELES -- The winning ticket in Wednesday night's $1 billion Powerball drawing was sold in downtown Los Angeles.

Wednesday night's winning numbers were 7, 10, 11, 13, 24, and the red Powerball was 24.

The $1 billion ticket was sold at Las Palmitas Mini Market.

There were also several Match 5 winners in California.

Three tickets sold in Florida, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island won $2 million.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.