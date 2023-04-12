DNC Chicago: Officials to outline plans for 2024 Democratic National Convention

DNC officials will outline Wednesday plans for the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago at United Center and McCormick Place.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Officials with the Democratic National Committee will be in Chicago Wednesday ot outline more details about the city hosting the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

Chicago has beat out New York and Atlanta to host the DNC. It will have a major impact on our city, bringing a big boost for businesses.

The DNC will be held at the United Center and at McCormick Place.

WATCH: A brief history of political conventions in Chicago

Later on Wednesday, DNC Chairman Jaime Harrison, Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson, Governor JB Pritzker, Senator Tammy Duckworth, and Mayor Lori Lightfoot plan to hold a news conference to talk about the convention which will be held from August 19-22 in 2024.

At the convention, Democrats will choose who will be at the top of the next presidential ticket.

The largest city in the Midwest has long been considered a bastion of the pro-labor movement that helped Brandon Johnson's progressive campaign for mayor.

LOOK BACK: 1968 Democratic National Convention 50 Years Later

"I am going to work hard those neighborhoods that have experienced drought for a generation, that we re-route the river if you will to make sure that there is a real flow of investment to those communities," Johnson said.

The DNC's decision to bring the convention back to Chicago is not only a huge political coup for the city and the state, but also a huge economic boon estimated to be about $150 million.

While President Biden was on his way to air force one ahead of his trip to Ireland, he called Governor Pritzker to tell him Chicago would be his convention city.

"I told him how thrilled that we were and how we are going to put on the best convention that the Democratic Party has ever had and it will be Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' convention," Pritzker said.

Tourism industry leaders in the state are looking forward to the worldwide media contingent that converges on the city to cover the convention, They believe that will help send out positive images of Chicago, rather than the crime that has dominated much national media coverage in recent years.

"We want to draw attention to what we are good at. We are good at showcasing our city, good at serving people. You couldn't find a more friendly city anywhere in the country than Chicago," said Sam Sanchez of the Illinois Restaurant Association.

Leaders say the hospitality industry has rebounded pretty well from the pandemic and the convention will likely boost the city's image for years to come. And as a bonus, the timing of the convention may be one of the best times of year to showcase the beautiful sites and features of Chicago.

READ MORE: Days of Rage: Timeline of the 1968 Democratic National Convention

"Look at the lasting impact this will have on the perception of Chicago. We'll have one week of 24/7 worldwide media coverage with the Chicago skyline in the background," said Michael Jacobson of the Illinois Hotel and Lodging Association.

The Republicans will be hosting their 2024 convention in nearby Milwaukee.