President Obama surprises Chicago youth football team, drops in on small business owners' meeting

CHICAGO -- President Barack Obama made a surprise Chicago appearance at the South Shore Brew coffee shop Tuesday afternoon.

The former president dropped in on a meeting between members of his foundation and South Side small business owners discussing ways to boost in tourism from the Obama Presidential Center.

Mister Obama said he wanted to thank them for working with them to bring the center to the South Side.

"Trying to make sure that what we do over in Jackson Park ends up having a good spillover effect and kind of multiplying effect to what we're doing across the South Side," the President said.

Before the meeting, the President spoke with the Chicago Southside Wolfpack, a youth football team that practices in Jackson Park, near the site of presidential center.

Eventually, the team will play on a new track and field being built in the park.

