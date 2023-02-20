Officially, the holiday is known as Washington's Birthday, as it usually falls around George Washington's Feb. 22 date of birth.

You can save on some items this Presidents Day.

NEW YORK -- This Monday, February 20, marks Presidents Day. The federal holiday falls on the third Monday of February, commemorating America's 45 commanders in chief (Grover Cleveland served two nonconsecutive terms, so he is considered the 22nd and 24th US President.)

Though most retail stores will be open, many corporate offices and government agencies will not be operating Monday.

Here's what's open and closed on Presidents Day 2023.

Banks

Presidents Day is a bank holiday in the Federal Reserve system, so most banks will be closed. Notably, TD Bank will be open on Monday, and online banking and ATMs at other banks will be of service.

The New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ will be closed.

Mailing

USPS will be closed Monday and will not deliver residential or business mail. However, UPS, FedEx Ground and FedEx Home Delivery will be operating as usual.

Government agencies

Nonessential government offices at the federal, state, county and city levels will be closed Monday -- think the DMV, libraries, courthouses and city hall. Federal and state courts will also be closed.

Retail

Most stores and restaurants will be open Monday, but double-check with local businesses. Big Box stores such as Walmart, Target, and Costco will be open, as will most supermarkets.