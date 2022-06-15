hate crime investigation

Hate crime investigation: Thieves steal pride flags from homes, causing damage, Batavia police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Police cars

(Shutterstock)

BATAVIA, Ill. (WLS) -- Four pride flags displayed on homes were stolen overnight Wednesday, causing damage, the Batavia Police Department said.

Flag poles and mounts, which displayed the flags, were broken, Batavia police said.

Two incidents happened in the 500 block of Houston Street and one occurred in the 1200 block of Creek Lane, police said. Another theft in the 600 block of Church Road happened between 1:57 a.m. and 2:03 a.m.

SEE ALSO | CPD looks into possible pride parade threats after IL man, 30 others arrested for alleged plot

Police are actively investigating these crimes and ask that everyone in the affected areas check their video and security cameras. Anyone who finds applicable footage is asked to call Batavia police at (630) 454-2500. Anyone with additional information and victims who have not reported similar incidents are also asked to call police.

Police did not provide further information about the thefts.
