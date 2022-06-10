prince

'Prince: The Immersive Experience' now open at The Shops at North Bridge in Chicago

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- They're partying like it's1999 at a new exhibit in Chicago.

"Prince: The Immersive Experience" is now open at The Shops at North Bridge.

It's an interactive trip through Prince's pop history.

Kerry Black, with Superfly, the organizer behind this event, joined ABC7 to discuss the exhibit located on the city's Near North Side.

Black talked about tickets and what kind of hands-on things visitors get to see at the immersive experience. He also talked about who would enjoy the exhibit most and what surprised him about Prince.
