Val and Ryan talk Queen Elizabeth's death, 2002 vs. 2022 trends and new movies

Also, a new poll asked people which cities in America are rudest.

Val and Ryan talked about the legacy of Queen Elizabeth after her death.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week on Windy City Weekend, Ryan and Val talked about weekend topics for Host Chat!

End of an Era: Queen Elizabeth Passes away at 96

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Sept. 8 at 96 years old. She was the longest-reigning British monarch, sitting on the throne for 70 years.

Most people don't know of a time when the queen wasn't in power, truly marking the end of an era. Her oldest son, Charles, immediately ascended the throne upon her death, becoming King Charles III.

Ryan and Val talked about her lasting legacy, and the impact she made on the world as the United Kingdom's leader for more than seven decades.

And, do you remember what you were doing on this day in 2002, almost 20 years ago? A survey talks about trends that were okay in 2002, but wouldn't fly today in 2022.

Plus, how many people have you kissed in your life? Two, four, none, or more than you can count on your hand? Find out the average answer adults said.

Additionally, a recent poll asked people which city in the U.S. was the rudest. You won't believe which is!

Bear-ly accurate predictions

The Chicago Bears have been making the news a lot recently with their anticipated move, but Ryan just wants to know...how are they going do this season!?

Every Friday this season before a big game, Ryan will be revealing his predictions in his newest segment "Bear-ly Accurate Predictions."

This week? We'll, let's just say we're finding out if it's a baby bear or 49er! Tune in each week for a new prediction, and make your own to see if you can beat Ryan's record this season!

EarthPaint

Chris McCarthy has worked in the paint business for over 20 years. He was always troubled by the thousands of gallons of paint discarded as waste, where it would eventually pollute the environment.

In 2013, McCarthy founded a nonprofit business called EarthPaint, located in Wood Dale, Illinois. The company collects old paint, which is then recycled and turned into a high-quality product used by both homeowners and professionals alike.

Since its opening, EarthPaint has recycled more than 70 million pounds of paint, diverting more than 670 million pounds of carbon from the atmosphere.

"We call it paint with a purpose," McCarthy said.

What really makes EarthPaint special is its employees. Its entire staff of 14 is comprised of adults with disabilities, something which McCarthy considers as important as EarthPaint's mission to combat global warming.

"We're giving those with special needs real, meaningful work, often for the first time," McCarthy said.

The mission of EarthPaint is embodied by its warehouse manager, Matt Molenkamp, a 26-year-old man with cerebral palsy.

"It's a great opportunity for me," Molenkamp said. "I love this job."

You can find out more about EarthPaint at its website, www.earthpaint.org.

Spend or Save?

"Pinocchio" - SPEND

Tom Hanks stars as Geppetto in the Disney + live action remake of the classic story Pinocchio.

"End of the Road" - SPEND

A Netflix prison thriller starring Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller where a pharmaceutical genius is testing emotion-controlling drugs on prisoners.

"House of Darkness" - SAVE

"House of Darkness' ' is a fatal attraction thriller starring Justin Long and Kate Bosworth where their hook up takes a bloody turn.

Richard Roeper also talked about a few movies and shows about Queen Elizabeth that you should have on your watchlist.

'Prince: The Immersive Experience' in Chicago

Ryan got the chance to visit "Prince: The Immersive Experience" on Michigan Avenue!

It is an interactive, multisensory experience celebrating the visionary artist known as Prince. Tour 10 immersive spaces and explore his life, creative evolution and singular talent as you step inside the icon Purple Rain album cover.

Buy your tickets today, the experience will run until Oct. 9 at 540 Michigan Avenue.