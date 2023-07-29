WATCH LIVE

Prisoner tries to escape during transport at O'Hare airport, Chicago police say

He left restroom and tried running away, CPD says

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, July 29, 2023 12:29PM
Chicago police said a prisoner is back in custody after trying to escape at O'Hare airport Friday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A prisoner is back in custody after trying to escape at O'Hare International Airport.

Chicago police say an outside agency was transporting a male prisoner Friday night at around 10:20 p.m. when he left a restroom and tried to run away.

He was apprehended by Chicago police and returned to the transporting agency.

It's not clear where the inmate was from or where he was being transported.

There were no injuries reported.

