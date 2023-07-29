Prisoner tries to escape during transport at O'Hare airport, Chicago police say

Chicago police said a prisoner is back in custody after trying to escape at O'Hare airport Friday night.

He left restroom and tried running away, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A prisoner is back in custody after trying to escape at O'Hare International Airport.

Chicago police say an outside agency was transporting a male prisoner Friday night at around 10:20 p.m. when he left a restroom and tried to run away.

He was apprehended by Chicago police and returned to the transporting agency.

SEE ALSO: Escaped prisoner runs across I-294, carjacks 2 before being caught in Wisconsin: Park Ridge police

It's not clear where the inmate was from or where he was being transported.

There were no injuries reported.