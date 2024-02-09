Family, friends celebrate Chicago Bears legend Steve McMichael's election into Hall of Fame

Steve McMichael's fellow Chicago Bears, Julius Peppers and Devin Hester, will also be inducted in the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2024.

HOMER GLEN, Ill. (WLS) -- A big celebration is underway Friday at Chicago Bears legend Steve "Mongo" McMichael's Homer Glen home.

Some thought the day would never come, but now they're applauding McMichael on his huge accomplishment.

He's officially been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

McMichael awaited the special announcement, with an amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, diagnosis.

His wife, Misty McMichael, said it's been a long time coming.

"It's bittersweet because they should've done it a long time ago so he could've enjoyed it, but it's sweet that he's still with us," she said.

ALS has robbed McMichael of his ability to move or speak, leaving him to communicate through a special device that follows eye movements, but he has made it clear how much this means to him.

"I told him to start writing his speech for Canton, and if this is all he ever writes, it's OK by me: 'Hello Chicago, thank you Chicago!' That's how I feel. They took us in as their own. We're from Texas, but Chicago is like our hometown. We're happy they'll celebrate with us," Misty McMichael said.

McMichael played 13 seasons with the Bears, making the Pro Bowl in five of them as one of the best defensive linemen of his era.

Former teammates are thrilled he's finally being recognized for this big honor.

"I played next to Steve for 10 years in all kinds of weather and circumstances, and it wouldn't have been the same without him. He was fantastic," Dan Hampton said.

Fellow former Bears Devin Hester and Julius Peppers will also be honored.

As for No. 76, many agree, he should have been inducted years ago.

"I couldn't be happier; we never thought this day would come, but thank the lord. Steve is going in to the Pro Football Hall of Fame," Hampton said.