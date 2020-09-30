Truck, SUV land near former Palwaukee Airport runway after serious Prospect Heights crash

PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- An SUV and a box truck were involved in a serious crash Wednesday morning in Prospect Heights.The crash occurred just before 8 a.m. at Wolf Road and Messner Drive. The two vehicles appeared to have crashed through a fence at Chicago Executive Airport, formerly known as Palwaukee Municipal Airport, and rolled near an airport runway.A large amount of debris was visible around the crash site. The SUV was upside-down, and the truck was on its side.No aircraft or airport personnel were involved, an airport spokeswoman said. The airport's main runway remains open, but portions of the west side of the airfield are closed."Our thoughts go out to those involved," she said.Police and fire officials did not immediately provide information about the crash.