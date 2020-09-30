car crash

Truck, SUV land near former Palwaukee Airport runway after serious Prospect Heights crash

Crash occurred near Wolf Road, Messner Drive
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- An SUV and a box truck were involved in a serious crash Wednesday morning in Prospect Heights.

The crash occurred just before 8 a.m. at Wolf Road and Messner Drive. The two vehicles appeared to have crashed through a fence at Chicago Executive Airport, formerly known as Palwaukee Municipal Airport, and rolled near an airport runway.

A large amount of debris was visible around the crash site. The SUV was upside-down, and the truck was on its side.

No aircraft or airport personnel were involved, an airport spokeswoman said. The airport's main runway remains open, but portions of the west side of the airfield are closed.

"Our thoughts go out to those involved," she said.

Police and fire officials did not immediately provide information about the crash.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC 7 Chicago for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
prospect heightscar crashrollover crashcrash
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAR CRASH
Stolen car crashes into Michigan Ave. jewelry store: police
I-55 reopens after several injured in multi-vehicle crash: ISP
WB I-80 near Ottawa reopened after fiery multi-vehicle crash; at least 2 killed: ISP
CPD officer hit by SUV during Chatham traffic stop
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago's 'Dreadhead Cowboy' to appear in court on animal cruelty charges
Fact check: Trump, Biden's 1st presidential debate
Bucktown water main break blocks streets, causes CTA reroute
Palos Park police warn of local unemployment scam
Cubs to take on Marlins in Wild Card series at Wrigley Field
Chaotic first debate: Taunts overpower Trump, Biden visions
Man stabbed while riding CTA Green Line train in Loop
Show More
Douglas' statue removed from Illinois Capitol lawn
Country music star Mac Davis dies at 78
Chicago Weather: Partly sunny, light brief showers Wednesday
At least 18 COVID-19 cases linked to Elmhurst Orangetheory
Portland-area sheriff denies Trump's claim he supports his presidency
More TOP STORIES News