SUV slams into Prospect Heights hair salon

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- An SUV slammed into a men's hair salon in northwest suburban Prospect Heights Tuesday night, setting off the building's fire alarm.

Prospect Heights Battalion Chief Mark Oeltgen said they responded to the initial report from the fire alarm for the building in the 1200-block of North Elmhurst Road and a short time later received phone calls about the crash.
Oeltgen said there were two people inside the car that crashed into the salon. He said that neither were injured.


