Prospect Heights police seek public's help IDing suspects who fired shots at storefront | Video

PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- Prospect Heights police are asking for the public's help identifying two people involved in a gang-related shooting at a store last week.

Police responded to Palwaukee Plaza, in the 600-block of North Milwaukee Avenue, just before 8:30 p.m. last Thursday for a report of a shooting.

Two suspects had approached a store in the area and fired about 15 bullets toward it, targeting two people out front, police said.

When police arrived, they found several people in the back of the store, visibly shaken after the shooting.

Preliminary investigation shows the shooting was gang-related, police said.

The two suspects ran west toward the 800-block of Piper Lane.

Officers searched the area, but did not find them.

The suspects were caught on camera, but police said they have not yet been able to identify them.

In the footage police released, two people can be seen running and shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Prospect Heights police at 847-398-5511.