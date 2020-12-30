Zen Leaf becomes 1st Prospect Heights marijuana dispensary

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=9151595" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> In its first year of marijuana legalization, Illinois' industry has seen rapid growth but also persisting inequality.

PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- Suburban Prospect Heights opened its first adult-use cannabis dispensary Wednesday.Illinois is coming up on its one-year anniversary of recreational marijuana being legalized.The mayor and other officials held a ribbon cutting at Zen Leaf Wednesday morning.The shop will provide local tax revenue, and brings more than 30 new jobs to the community."It's another venue that will bring us taxes to help our city stay alive," Prospect Heights Mayor Nick Helmer said. "Because, if you look around you, most of the places are closed."Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, 80 recreational marijuana dispensaries have opened across the state. This is Zen Leaf's fifth dispensary in Illinois.It's located at 1434 E. Rand Road. The dispensary has taken over a long-vacant retail bank location in the community.Zen Leaf Prospect Heights is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.