Providence Catholic High School student sexually harassed by hockey teammates, lawsuit claims

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, January 3, 2024 5:51PM
Catholic HS student sexually harassed by hockey teammates: lawsuit
A lawsuit filed against Providence Catholic High School in New Lenox claims a student was sexually harassed by his hockey teammates.
WLS

NEW LENOX, Ill. (WLS) -- The family of a former Providence Catholic High School student has filed a lawsuit, claiming their son was bullied and sexually harassed by his former hockey teammates.

The lawsuit also names several administrators along with the Joliet Diocese of the Augustinian Order, which runs the New Lenox school.

The family's attorney claimed the harassment was so bad, the teen tried to take his own life.

The lawsuit asks for more than a million dollars.

ABC7 has reached out to the Diocese and the school for a response.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.

