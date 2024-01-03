Providence Catholic High School student sexually harassed by hockey teammates, lawsuit claims

NEW LENOX, Ill. (WLS) -- The family of a former Providence Catholic High School student has filed a lawsuit, claiming their son was bullied and sexually harassed by his former hockey teammates.

The lawsuit also names several administrators along with the Joliet Diocese of the Augustinian Order, which runs the New Lenox school.

The family's attorney claimed the harassment was so bad, the teen tried to take his own life.

The lawsuit asks for more than a million dollars.

ABC7 has reached out to the Diocese and the school for a response.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.