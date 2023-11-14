Student injured in altercation with another student at Proviso West High School: officials

HILLSIDE, Ill. (WLS) -- A west suburban high school student was injured Tuesday morning in an altercation with another student, school officials said.

The incident took place on school grounds at Proviso West High School in Hillside, the school's principal said.

One student suffered minor injuries in the incident, school officials said.

"Swift action was taken by the school administration, local law enforcement and emergency medical teams, who arrived promptly at the scene. The student was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment," a message to parents said.

Classes were placed on soft lockdown in response to the incident, but officials said the school is safe and secure.

