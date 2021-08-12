food

New pumpkin spice cup of ramen noodles to hit store shelves in October

By Andrew Morris
New Pumpkin Spice Cup Noodles mixes genius and insanity

SAN FRANCISCO -- Nissin Foods has introduced the next product looking to take advantage of America's pumpkin spice craze, for better or for worse.

The Pumpkin Spice Cup Noodles have been listed on the website as 'the perfect blend of sweet, savory and spiced'.

Nissin suggests topping the noodles with whipped cream "for the full pumpkin spice experience".

The limited edition noodles will be sold at Walmart in October.
