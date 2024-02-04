2 Chicago-area dogs to participate in 20th annual Puppy Bowl

Two Chicago-area dogs named Arthur and "Guy Fureri" will participate in the 20th annual Puppy Bowl adoption event ahead of the Super Bowl.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Puppy Bowl, the original and longest-running call-to-adoption television event, returns for a 20th year on Sunday, February 11.

The three-hour television matchup will be the biggest yet, featuring 131 puppies, 73 shelters and rescues across 36 states and territories - including two Chicago-area puppies, Arthur and Goose, aka Guy Fureri.

Goose was adopted by his foster mom's daughter and Arthur has a big family and loves to be the center of attention.

A local watch party of the Puppy Bowl will begin at noon at Park & Field: 3509 W Fullerton Ave Chicago, IL 60647. Admission is $20 for humans and $10 for pets. You can purchase tickets online at onetail.org.

For the first time ever, puppies are taking over the show's production by operating the cameras and lighting, directing from the control room, stage managing on the studio floor and even coaching Team Ruff and Team Fluff. Puppy Bowl referee Dan Schachner returns for his 13th year and for the first time, will have a puppy assistant coach, Whistle, who helps him call the plays and fumbles.

SEE ALSO | Our Chicago: Overcrowding at Animal Shelters

Puppy Bowl XX begins with the annual pre-game show at 12 p.m. on Animal Planet, going behind-the-scenes on the Puppy Bowl draft with exclusive interviews with coaches and players. Puppy Bowl fans will also learn more about each player's breed mix and other unique traits from the Wisdom PanelTM pet DNA test that could help determine who will have a furry leg-up on the field.

Keep checking PuppyBowl.com for more information on the participating pups, the full photo gallery, and to vote on which pup you want to win the Pupularity Playoffs. Enjoy the spirit of Puppy Bowl at home with the official Puppy Bowl XX Collection, a curated assortment of apparel and accessories for you and your dog, available at PuppyBowl.com/shop.