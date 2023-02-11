Chicago Bears Paws sponsors Puppy Bowl XIX viewing party in Logan Square

Looking for things to do in Chicago this weekend? Chicago Bears Paws is sponsoring a Puppy Bowl XIX watch party in Logan Square.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles face off in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, some adorable pups will also be hitting the gridiron for a different kind of bowl.

Team Ruff and Team Fluff will "paw up" for Puppy Bowl XIX on Animal Planet! The event spotlights shelter animals in need of forever homes.

SEE ALSO | Dogs rescued from Texas tornado arrive in Chicago with PAWS' help

To celebrate these cute little champions, Chicago Bears Paws is sponsoring a Puppy Bowl viewing party on Super Bowl Sunday.

It starts at noon at Park & Field, located at 3509 West Fullerton Avenue. Ticket Prices are $20 or $40, depending on drink package.

You can register here.

RELATED | Adoptable long-term shelter dogs featured on pizza boxes across Chicagoland