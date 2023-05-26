Purse snatched from woman eating outside, leading to fight, shot fired in Culver City, CA | Video

A brazen thief snatched a purse from a woman in Culver City and the incident was caught on video.

CULVER CITY, Calif. -- A brazen thief snatched a purse from a woman in Culver City, California. The incident was caught on video, and led to a chase, fight and shot fired.

It happened on May 14 around 7:40 p.m., according to the Culver City Police Department. A couple was eating on the patio of a local restaurant when a suspect walked up and grabbed the woman's purse from the table and ran.

The male victim chased the suspect and the two got into a fight.

Police said a getaway car was parked nearby with two suspects inside. When one of the passengers saw the fight, the individual got out and fired one round at the victim.

The suspect then took off in the car, described as a black four-door older model sedan, without the purse.

No one was hurt.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police department at (310) 253-6316 or (310) 253-6202.