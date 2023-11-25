Cybersecurity experts report alarming rise in quishing; how to avoid getting scammed

Cybersecurity experts are reporting an alarming spike in QR code phishing scams also known as quishing. Here's how to protect yourself.

A new QR code scam known as quishing is on the rise.

Cybersecurity experts at Check Point said there has been a 587% increase in quishing or phishing with QR codes.

Hackers use those codes to lure people to websites that can steal personal information, according to Check Point.

Steer clear of a QR code scam with these helpful tips:

-Think twice before giving out personal information after scanning.

-Decide whether you really need to use a QR code.

-You should also double check the URL after opening a webpage from a QR code.

-If you scan a menu's QR code and see it has nothing to do with the restaurant, exit the page immediately.

--You can also turn of the QR scanning feature on your phone to avoid accidental scans.