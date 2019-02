EMBED >More News Videos City inspectors say singer R. Kelly has not complied with their order to clear what appear to be bedrooms in his near West Side studio space.

A lawyer for R. Kelly has disputed a report that prosecutors have formed a secret grand jury to hear evidence against the singer.Last week, an attorney claimed t o provide video evidence that R-Kelly had sex with a teenage girl.TMZ claims that some of R. Kelly's alleged victims have been flown to Chicago, to help identify the girl in the video. But the singer's lawyer, Steve Greenberg, says there is no grand jury.