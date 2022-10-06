After R Kelly conviction, lawyers to ask prosecutors to drop state-level sex assault charges

How many years did R Kelly get? Former singer sentenced to 30 years in prison for racketeering in New York

The singer was convicted last month on child pornography charges in federal court in Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Lawyers for R. Kelly return to court Thursday in Chicago.

The hearing at 26th Street and California Avenue will focus on Cook County charges of criminal sexual abuse against R. Kelly.

His lawyers Thursday will ask prosecutors to drop the sexual assault charges from the state-level.

Those charges stem from alleged sexual abuse of minor girls that took place as far back as 1998 in Cook County.

He has already been sentenced to 30 years in prison on the New York charges, and will have another sentencing on the Chicago federal charges in February.

Kelly's attorney said prosecutors told him they are still reviewing the case, and had not reached a decision on whether to drop the charges.

They are expected in court by 9 a.m.