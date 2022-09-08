R Kelly trial: Singer's ex-business manager testifies he believed Kelly's denials of underage sex

Co-defendant Derrel McDavid was R. Kelly's business manager when accusations and investigations about Kelly and a 14-year-old girl came to light.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- R. Kelly's former business manager continued testifying Thursday in the singer's federal trial in Chicago.

Derrel McDavid was Kelly's business manager when accusations and investigations about Kelly and a 14-year-old girl came to light.

RELATED | R. Kelly jury views graphic videos of alleged sexual encounters with a minor

McDavid told jurors he believed Kelly when the R &B star denied anything inappropriate with the girl Kelly called his goddaughter.

And McDavid testified the girl, known as "Jane," also denied anything sexual when questioned by DCFS and a Cook County grand jury. And after her denials, he believed her, too.

McDavid testified: "Her constant position that it's not her on the tape. To this point everything she said was consistent and I believed it."

RELATED | R. Kelly's child pornography trial delayed due to 'operational issue' at Dirksen Federal Building

McDavid told jurors that he followed the direction of Kelly's criminal attorney when instructed to find any sex tapes that might have Kelly and to pay off the woman and man who wanted money in exchange for the videos.

McDavid told the jury: "I hired experts and I listened to them."

McDavid testified he was told the sex tapes were with Kelly and adult women and he never saw or knew anything about Kelly on video with minors.

Two of Kelly's sisters have been in court as the defense teams call witnesses.

RELATED | R. Kelly trial: Kansas City man testifies singer promised him $1M to recover stolen sex tapes

"I'm just glad all the truth is coming out," said Lisa Kelly, R. Kelly's sister. "All the truth about the extortion, the lies, the inconsistencies. That's what I'm happy about, I'm happy all of this is coming out."

"It's definitely been about revenge and extortion, it had been about that," said Cassandra Kelly, R. Kelly's other sister. "But I agree with Lisa, the truth is coming out, so we are here to support him."

In this trial, Kelly is accused of creating child pornography and the three -- Kelly, McDavid, and Milton Brown -- are accused of trying to silence the 14-year-old and her family to avert prosecution.

In a Cook County child pornography trial, Kelly was acquitted in 2008 after the then-14-year-old would not testify. But during this federal trial, "Jane" did testify.

Jurors could begin deliberating Friday, but it is more likely this trial will go into week five.