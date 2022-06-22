multiple sclerosis

Chicago man biking across country to raise money for those fighting multiple sclerosis

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WLS) -- Imagine biking 3,000 miles to fundraise for those affected by multiple sclerosis.

That's exactly what Phil Fox is doing. The Chicago man is taking part in Race Across America, an intense journey to bike across the entirety of the continental United States.

Fox left Oceanside, California last week and made a brief stop today in Effingham, Illinois to check in with ABC7.

"It's such a hard race to be honest," Fox said. "There's the heat, there's the elevation, there's the sleep deprivation, there's the wind, there's the sun. It's been tremendously hot over the past couple of days."

Fox said the challenges are worth it to find a cure for MS. So far, he's raised $32,000.
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoisu.s. & worldmultiple sclerosisbikesfundraiser
