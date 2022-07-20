CHICAGO (WLS) -- The YWCA Metropolitan Chicago is working to help business owners succeed.
It runs the Economic Empowerment Institute.
"The Economic Empowerment Institute of the YWCA is working on closing the racial wealth gap," said Robert Johnson, who oversees the institute's programs.
One of the programs is the Breedlove Entrepreneurship Center.
SEE ALSO | Small business owners' Facebook pages hacked, then locked out of accounts
"The Breedlove Center focuses on later-stage female entrepreneurs who are the fastest growing group of entrepreneurs but the least likely to get funded," said Johnson.
Terri Evans recently graduated from the center. She runs Dockside Delivery, which delivers food and liquor to boat owners and charter companies in Chicago's harbors.
"The Breedlove program allowed us to be able to figure out how do we take this opportunity and continue to expand it," said Evans.
She's now working on expanding her business.
The YWCA has more than 30 corporate partners who have donated more than $2 Million to the Institute over the past year, which is helping maintain and sustain the programs.
You can learn more about the Institute here.
YWCA Metropolitan Chicago works to close racial wealth gap, help small business owners succeed
SMALL BUSINESS
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News