Rainbow Cone ice cream trucks to return to Chicago, suburbs this summer

Four vans will be traveling around Chicago and the suburbs all summer. Each one is named after the colorful layers that make up the famous Rainbow Cone.
You can follow the rainbow trucks with their new tracker site.
The iconic ice cream shop's original location has been open in Chicago's Beverly neighborhood for 95 years. Other locations include Navy Pier, Lombard and an upcoming location in Darien.
Note: The video in the player above is from a previous report.