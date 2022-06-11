Ravenswood on Tap: Beer festival returns along neighborhood's famous Malt Row

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Ravenswood on Tap, the neighborhood's annual craft beer festival, returns this weekend.
Celebrating its fifth anniversary, the two-day festival features beer and spirits from local breweries as well as food from some of the city's favorite restaurants.
It happening on Ravenswood Avenue between Berteau and Belle Plaine, otherwise known as "Malt Row." That's the home of one of the country's most prolific craft brewing communities.
Participating breweries and distilleries this year will include Begyle Brewing, Cultivate by Forbidden Root, Dovetail Brewery, Empirical Brewery, Half Acre Beer Company, KOVAL Distillery, LaGrow Organic Beer Co., Smylie Brothers Brewing, Spiteful Brewing and Urban Brew Labs.
Ravenswood on Tap kicks off Saturday from 12pm - 10pm and continues Sunday from noon - 6:00 p.m.
A $5-10 suggested donation supports the Greater Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce, Ravenswood Community Council and other community organizations.
