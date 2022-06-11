festival

Ravenswood on Tap: Beer festival returns along neighborhood's famous Malt Row

EMBED <>More Videos

Ravenswood on Tap returns along famous Malt Row

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Ravenswood on Tap, the neighborhood's annual craft beer festival, returns this weekend.

Celebrating its fifth anniversary, the two-day festival features beer and spirits from local breweries as well as food from some of the city's favorite restaurants.

It happening on Ravenswood Avenue between Berteau and Belle Plaine, otherwise known as "Malt Row." That's the home of one of the country's most prolific craft brewing communities.

Participating breweries and distilleries this year will include Begyle Brewing, Cultivate by Forbidden Root, Dovetail Brewery, Empirical Brewery, Half Acre Beer Company, KOVAL Distillery, LaGrow Organic Beer Co., Smylie Brothers Brewing, Spiteful Brewing and Urban Brew Labs.

Ravenswood on Tap kicks off Saturday from 12pm - 10pm and continues Sunday from noon - 6:00 p.m.

A $5-10 suggested donation supports the Greater Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce, Ravenswood Community Council and other community organizations.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagoravenswoodbreweryfestivalweekend happeningseventsbeeralcohol
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FESTIVAL
Blues Fest Chicago back at Millennium Park with concerts across city
Visit a music festival in the middle of wine country
Gospel Fest returns downtown after violence, COVID delays
Célébrez en Rosé festival comes to Chicago
TOP STORIES
Police called to Kim Foxx's home for domestic incident, report shows
Chicago area March for Our Lives rallies planned for June 11 | List
Man shot walking along lakefront near Museum Campus, police say
Family of 3-year-old killed in Chicago bike accident to sue: lawyer
Ukraine: Russia said to be using more deadly weapons in war
Rapper FBG Cash killed, woman wounded on South Side, authorities say
6 shot, 3 fatally in Chicago weekend violence, CPD says
Show More
Man stops dog attacking woman on North Side
Man found shot to death inside car on South Side, Chicago police say
Man killed in drive-by shooting on SW Side, Chicago police say
Woman killed in shooting on West Side, police say
Chicago Weather: Possible PM showers Saturday
More TOP STORIES News