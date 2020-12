Our Chicago: Voices of the Community explores bystander intervention training program helps Asian Americans fight back against harassment; Ravi Baichwal moderates

Andy Kang, Asian Americans Advancing Justice/Chicago

Saadia Pervaiz, Council on American Islamic Relations/Chicago (CAIR)

Emily May, Hollaback!

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC 7, Chicago's No. 1 station for news, will present a virtual town hall, exploring how three Chicago organizations: Asian Americans Advancing Justice/Chicago, Council on American Islamic Relations Chicago (CAIR) and Hollaback!, are taking a stand against anti-Asian attacks with a unique training program.ABC 7 Weekend Anchor/Reporter Ravi Baichwal will moderate OUR CHICAGO: Voices of the Community, an hour-long event available on abc7chicago.com, Thursday, Dec. 3 at 2 p.m.During the pandemic, verbal and physical attacks on members of the Asian American community have intensified. Illinois is ranked fourth among states for the highest number of these incidents. With COVID-19 cases surging across the country, the Asian American community is bracing for more racist harassment and attacks. To tackle the problem head on, Asian Americans Advancing Justice, CAIR/Chicago and Hollaback! are joining forces. This town hall will examine their efforts to provide a virtual bystander intervention training program to help victims of harassment. Ravi will talk to these community leaders to learn more about this unique program and what attendees experience during training.Guest panelists confirmed to date:The virtual town hall will also exclusively stream live on ABC 7's Facebook Live, YouTube, ABC 7's app, and ABC 7's connected TV apps on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV and Roku.