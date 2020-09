ABC 7 Chicago presents: Do You Hear Me? A Conversation about Terminology, virtual town hall with Mark Rivera

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC 7 Chicago, Chicago's Number One station for news, presents the 14th installment in a series of digital town halls, DO YOU HEAR ME? A CONVERSATION ABOUT: TERMINOLOGY, Thursday, September 17 at 2 PM on abc7chicago.com. The hour-long town hall will be moderated by ABC 7 Eyewitness News Anchor Mark Rivera.Hispanic? Latino/a? Latinx? Spanish? Why the difference in these terms and what is the origin of each? Why do people identify as one over the other? And what does it mean in today's political and social environment?Chicago has a very diverse mix of Spanish-speaking communities: Mexican, Puerto Rican, Central American, Dominican, Cuban, South American. And then there are those who are born here and identify as Spanish, but choose not to use any of those labels.In this week's digital town hall, Mark Rivera kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month speaking to representatives from two of Chicago's largest Latin-American communities, of different professions and generations to hear their perspectives on the various terminology, and what the different labels mean to them.In addition, this town hall will examine how Chicago's Black and Brown communities have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, exploring some of the inequities that contribute to the disparities. And also to be explored are this community's support for racial justice and the strong push to make sure everyone completes the Census and registers to vote.Panelists include:- Dr. Rosita López, Professor Emerita of Educational Administration and Leadership, Northern Illinois University- Jorge Valdivia, Arts & Media Consultant- Kenny Martin-Ocásio, Senior Vice President of Community Integration, Aunt Martha's Health & Wellness.- Lucy Angel, Founder of Luce Ends and Co-Founder of Grocery RunClubThe virtual town hall was also exclusively streamed live on ABC 7's Facebook Live, YouTube, ABC 7's app, and ABC 7's connected TV apps on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV and Roku.Twitter: https://twitter.com/abc7chicago Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/abc7Chicago/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/abc7Chicago/ ABC7/WLS-TV Chicago is the No. 1 local news source and most-watched television station in Chicago. With top-rated daily newscasts spanning decades and the largest social media presence in the market with more than 2.3 million Facebook followers, ABC7 Eyewitness News provides breaking news, investigative reporting, weather, politics, traffic and sports in the multiplatform space to Chicago, the suburbs and northwest Indiana. Named Best News Operation by the Associated Press for four consecutive years, the station produces 41 hours of local news weekly and Chicago's only local weekday entertainment talk show, "Windy City LIVE," as well as its highest-rated New Year's Eve special. ABC7's award-winning programs such as "Heart and Soul," "The Ñ Beat" and "Asian Influences" showcase the city's diversity, while being the only Chicago station producing and broadcasting parades representing Chicago's rich cultural history. In addition to producing town halls focused on current social issues, the station has a long and proud tradition of broadcasting political candidate debates keeping Chicago's electorate informed. ABC7's outreach efforts include annual partnerships with the Red Cross for life-saving blood drives and, most recently, spearheading an effort to raise more than $1.5 million for area food pantries.