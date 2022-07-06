Arts & Entertainment

Ravinia Festival cancels, postpones concerts through Sunday in light of Highland Park shooting

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Ravinia has canceled or postponed all concerts and events though Sunday, July 10 in light of the Highland Park parade shooting.

All those with tickets for the concerts impacted will automatically receive refunds by August 1.

In a statement, the festival said, "This decision was made after careful consideration and in close consultation with many stakeholders, including neighbors, public officials, artists, and patrons. Our shared hope is that the reduced activity-both within the park and in the neighborhoods surrounding Ravinia-will give the community the space and quiet to reflect and heal.

"We sincerely regret any inconvenience. Those holding tickets for the affected concerts will automatically receive a full refund by August 1st.

"Ravinia stands in loving support of our Highland Park community. We wish comfort and peace to the victims, their families, and all those affected, and look forward to gathering together again soon."

