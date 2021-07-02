summer fun

Ravinia reopens to kick off July 4 holiday weekend

EMBED <>More Videos

Ravinia reopens to kick off July 4 holiday weekend

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- The July 4 holiday weekend is here, and it's started out with lots of outdoor fun and music.

Thursday night, Ravinia began a weekend of "thank yous," to donors, supporters and the people who helped them navigate through the pandemic as they began hosting concerts again.

"We missed it so much last year," said Myrna Copin, concertgoer. "I've been coming here for about 50 years."

Pianist Garrick Ohllson took the stage to start the season.

"Music is of those few things that can inspire all of us. And what I love about it is music brings us all together," said Jeff Haydon, CEO and president of Ravinia.

Ravinia will scale back attendance this season, including for two more special events this weekend. Saturday will host a nod to frontline workers.


"These are all people who couldn't Zoom into work. They were bagging your groceries at Sunset Foods. They were delivering your mail. They were out there in public works. They were in the hospitals and we are so thrilled to thank them," Haydon said.

This weekend has fun for kids as well as adults. In Arlington Heights, Frontier Days started Thursday. The carnival is scaled back, but the kids seem to be OK with that. And concerts in Millennium Park restart on Friday, for the first time since September 2019.

The summer nights we all missed are beginning to feel like they should.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshighland parksummer funconcertcarnivalravinia
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SUMMER FUN
Digital ax-throwing range on Long Island hits the bull's-eye for fun
Black People Will Swim breaks stereotypes one pool at a time
Figure out whodunit with Clue Live
Admire the NYC skyline while paddling on the Hudson River
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown video of protests
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Michelle Wu Boston mayor: Barrington native 1st woman in top job
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News