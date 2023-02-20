Ray Liotta to receive posthumous star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

The ceremony is set for Friday, Feb. 24, which is the same day his new movie "Cocaine Bear" opens in theaters.

The ceremony will be held Friday, Feb. 24, the same day his newest film "Cocaine Bear" opens in theaters.

HOLLYWOOD, California -- "Goodfellas" actor Ray Liotta will be honored with a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, nine months after his death.

The ceremony hosted by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce will be held Friday, Feb. 24, the same day his newest film "Cocaine Bear" for director Elizabeth Banks and Universal Pictures opens in theaters.

Liotta died in his sleep on May 26, 2022, while filming a movie in the Dominican Republic. He was 67.

The famed actor caught the attention of Hollywood in the 1986 film "Something Wild," playing star Melanie Griffith's violent ex-con husband, a role which garnered him a Golden Globe nomination. He went on to appear as Shoeless Joe Jackson in 1989's baseball-themed classic "Field of Dreams," alongside Kevin Costner, in which he delivered the memorable, oft-quoted line, "Hey, rookie! You were good!"

But Liotta's breakout role came in the 1990 Martin Scorsese film "Goodfellas," as part of an all-star cast that included Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci and Lorraine Bracco. Based in part on the life of former mobster turned government informant Henry Hill, whom Liotta played, it became a near-instant classic and launched Liotta to stardom.

Liotta most recently appeared in films including "Marriage Story" and the "Sopranos" spin-off "The Many Saints of Newark."

He also starred in TV shows including "Shades of Blue," opposite Jennifer Lopez, "Hanna" and "Black Bird."

Liotta's posthumous star will be the 2,749th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the category of Motion Pictures.

ABC News contributed to this report.