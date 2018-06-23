REAL ESTATE

Housing project in Logan Square honors LGBTQ activist John Pennycuff

A groundbreaking was held Saturday for an affordable housing project in Chicago's Logan Square, which will be named in honor of an LGBTQ activist.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A groundbreaking was held Saturday for an affordable housing project in Chicago's Logan Square, which will be named in honor of an LGBTQ activist.

The John Pennycuff Apartments will include 88 units at 2031 N. Milwaukee Ave. in the heart of Logan Square. The seven-story building will include 41 affordable apartments and 47 CHA project-based units.

The building will be named for the late John Pennycuff, a member of the Chicago Gay and Lesbian Hall of Fame and was active in the Logan Square neighborhood.

Pennycuff, who died at age 47 in 2012, served for many years on the Chicago Commission on Human Relations Mayor's Advisory Council on LGBT Issues. Long active in the Logan Square community, he also worked for the Logan Square Chamber of Commerce.

Alderman Joe Moreno (1st Ward) said that once the building is complete, it will be Chicago's largest LGBTQ-friendly development.
lgbtq affordable housing Chicago Logan Square
