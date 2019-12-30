entertainment

'Lord of the Rings' fans build themed Airbnb in North Carolina

WOODFIN, N.C. -- A western North Carolina couple is working on a one-of-a-kind hobbit home to let people live out their "Lord of the Rings" fantasies.

"I've always been a 'Lord of the Rings' fan," Mike Parrish told WLOS.

Parrish and his wife are building an 800-square-foot, one-bed, one-bath dwelling that is 90% underground. It's being built in Woodfin, which borders the vibrant historic city of Asheville.

"What we want is to just have an area where people can come and bring their kids and just leave with an unforgettable experience," Parrish said.

There will also be a kitchen available to guests along with a mountain view.

The iconic round doors were built by local woodworker John Fenwick, but they look like they could have been built by Bilbo Baggins.

The home is expected to be completed in around two months.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
real estatencairbnbentertainmentmovienorth carolina news
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ENTERTAINMENT
Winter WonderFest is now through Jan. 12
Looking back at Billy Porter's best red carpet looks from 2019
'1917' director talks challenges of filming
Comedy group returns to Evanston for holiday show
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man charged in fatal shooting of Michigan State University student on South Side
2 men beaten, robbed outside Red Line station in Loop: police
29 shot, 5 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
New Laws 2020: Illinois laws that start January 1
Chicago AccuWeather: Windy, few snow showers overnight Monday
3 men take Dollar Tree customers hostage during attempted robbery: CPD
Illinois takes on Cal in Redbox Bowl Monday
Show More
CPD to outline New Year's Eve safety plans Monday
Suspect arraigned after NY Hanukkah stabbings
Chicago-area Jewish leaders condemn N.Y. stabbing attack at rabbi's house
Man tried to sexually assault woman near Foster Beach: police
Marijuana arrests plummet in Illinois' 5 largest suburbs
More TOP STORIES News