Plainfield residents upset by proposed 1.5M square foot distribution center

Families in Plainfield say they're worried about hundreds of semi trucks coming and going every day.

PLAINFIELD, Ill. (WLS) --
In southwest suburban Plainfield, residents at a packaged village hall meeting Tuesday night sounded off about a proposed 1.5 million square foot distribution center. They said they're worried about hundreds of semi trucks coming and going every day.

"You're placing many homeowners in the middle of an industrial park," said Brooke Hopkins, resident.

The center would be built on what is now farmland near 143rd Street and Steiner Road.

The warehouse would serve as a transportation hub for wine and spirits producer Diageo, which has a factor a 1.5 miles east of the proposed facility.

The two sites are connected by 143rd Street, which runs along two residential subdivisions and dozens of backyards.

"The elementary school is across 143rd from my neighborhood. My kids go there. Currently we can bike there if we want to. That's not going to be the case anymore," said Annemarie Pedraza, whose yard sits feet from the road.

The new facility would increase truck traffic, adding hundreds of trips per day. But the developer said the area is approved for such use.

"We picked a spot that has the truck routes. We picked a spot that's zoned industrial," said Mike Martin, Seefried Industrial Properties.

As early as next month, the village's plan commission could issue a recommendation on the proposal. Ultimately, approval will be up to the full board.
